Analysis: Emmys honor ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ early, as Netflix and streaming look to make history

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Netflix has a chance to make history at this year’s Emmys, nabbing early prizes for “The Crown” while some comedy honors went to the star player on another streaming service, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” giving the TV industry’s main award a decidedly British flavor.

Netflix began its Sunday assault on the Emmy record books by sweeping the opening flurry of drama categories, with supporting Emmys for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies as Margaret Thatcher and Prince Philip, respectively, as well as writing and directing prizes for its acclaimed fact-based drama “The Crown.”

Apple’s comedy series claimed acting prizes for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, having already received a trio of wins in technical categories at the Creative Arts Emmys, which were handed out a week ago. HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown” also swept the supporting awards in its category — which included nominees from “Hamilton” — for Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters.

The HBO Max comedy “Hacks,” however, broke up any thoughts of a “Ted Lasso” block party, as Jean Smart earned the fourth Emmy of her illustrious career, tearfully thanking her late husband Richard Gilliland. The show also won for directing and writing, with director Lucia Aniello saying of the crew and the pandemic, “They made something in a really hard time to help people escape.”

Smart’s was one of several tributes to those who recently died, including Michael K. Williams — a nominee for “Lovecraft Country” — and comedian Norm Macdonald.

John Oliver also paid tribute to Macdonald, as well as Conan O’Brien, who ended his longrunning latenight show, in accepting his sixth consecutive Emmy for HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” beginning to approach the win streak of the show from which he came, “The Daily Show” during Jon Stewart’s tenure.

Even before Sunday night’s 73rd annual ceremony, this is shaping up to be a banner year for streaming in general, and Netflix in particular. Despite the crush of new competitors, the service amassed 34 awards at the Creative Arts honors — devoted primarily to technical categories, like editing and production design — exceeding the combined total of second and third-place finishers Disney+ and HBO/HBO Max with 13 and 10, respectively.

The record for Emmys by a network in a single year was set in another era: CBS shows took home 44 awards in 1974, before the age of cable and streaming.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the show opened with a rap performance celebrating television involving much of the in-person crowd, a departure from last year’s virtual ceremony. “We all vaxxed,” the host said, adding, “I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend.“

Last year, combining all ceremonies HBO topped all outlets with 30 awards, compared to 21 for Netflix, whose previous high was 27 Emmys in 2019. No rival had surpassed HBO in total wins in 20 years, including a tie with Netflix in 2018.

Netflix began its aggressive push into original programming in 2013 with the series “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black,” but it has never won the coveted best drama or comedy series prizes. Other streaming services have, with wins for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Neither of last year’s winners were in contention. HBO’s “Succession” didn’t air during the eligibility window (it returns in October), and “Schitt’s Creek” was recognized for its final season. Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.

Debbie Allen received the Governors Award for her long career as a director, actor and choreographer. “It’s taken a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time,” she said, telling the producers to turn off the clock on her acceptance speech, to applause from the crowd, closing by saying, “Let this moment resonate with women across the world.”

