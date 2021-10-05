‘Game of Thrones’ prequel official teaser is here

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The dragons are coming.

The official teaser for “House of The Dragon” has dropped and get ready for all types of action.

The “Game of Thrones” sequel looks dark, fiery and a bit of a balm to those missing “GOT” based on the teaser.

“Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood,” the caption read on the teaser on YouTube.

The Targaryen-focused spin-off comes to HBO Max, which is owned by CNN’s parent company, in 2022.

