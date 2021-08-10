Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back

CNN - Style

Forrest Brown and Brekke Fletcher, CNN

US passport holders have more international travel options now than at any point during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total US cases are around the 36 million mark since the pandemic started. After a promising spring and early summer of declining cases in 2021, new dark clouds have appeared on the horizon.

The Delta variant grows more concerning by the week. Some nations are overwhelmed by Covid cases. And vaccination rates lag significantly in some US states.

Still, more of Europe opened up this summer to US leisure travelers, especially the fully vaccinated. And Canada joined the list on August 9.

In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether travel to international destinations is a good idea. The health risks are obvious if you’re not fully vaccinated. Nations might change their rules at any time. You may have to adhere to strict curfews and mask mandates. Violations could involve big fines and even jail time.

If you want expert input into your decision, the US State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide Covid-19 risk assessments by country. Both agencies rate many of the countries open to US travelers at Level 4, the highest risk for Covid-19. Also, remember that all air passengers 2 and older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that’s no more than three days old to enter the United States.

List of nations

What follows is an alphabetical list of countries and territories where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation. Click the links at the end of each destination for important information on:

— Presenting negative results from Covid-19 tests to enter (including time limits to take the test, types of tests allowed and additional tests upon arrival).

— Quarantines (if any) and health screenings.

— Possible exemptions from the rules for the fully vaccinated, people recovered from a recent case of Covid-19 or children.

— Health insurance requirements, curfews and lockdowns.

— Different rules if you’re arriving from a third country vs. the United States.

These are all things you need to research before you book your trip. People testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival or while visiting can expect to go into quarantine. Rules for land entry may be different.

Albania

Blessed with a gorgeous Adriatic Sea coastline, this southeastern European country has no test requirements or quarantine. US Embassy.

Anguilla

UPDATE: This upscale British island in the Eastern Caribbean is open only to the fully vaccinated. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Anguilla International Travelers.

Antigua and Barbuda

UPDATE: This independent nation in the eastern Caribbean, known for sheltered bays and historical sites, is open. Testing required. Quarantine requirements differ based on vaccination status. US Embassy | Antigua and Barbuda government website.

Armenia

UPDATE: From the historic capital of Yerevan to wild national parks, Armenia is open to US tourists. Testing or proof of vaccination required; quarantines in some circumstances. US Embassy | Armenia’s official Covid-19 travel website.

Aruba

Scroll down to the Dutch Caribbean entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

Austria

UPDATE: US citizens can now visit this Alpine nation renowned for its culture and food. Testing required to enter unless fully vaccinated or proof of past infection. No quarantine for US residents as of August 9. US Embassy | Austria Entry Requirements.

The Bahamas

UPDATE: Off the coast of Florida, this large chain of islands is loved for its many beaches. Testing required, even for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa.

Bangladesh

On offer: beaches, interesting architecture and cultural experiences. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy.

Barbados

This is the most easterly island in the Caribbean. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Visit Barbados website | Rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers | BIMSafe travel app

Belgium

UPDATE: Home to historic Bruges and busy Brussels, Belgium is now open. Testing required for citizens of the US, labeled as a “red zone” nation. Quarantine required when arriving from a “red zone” nation. US Embassy | Belgium Embassy | Belgium color codes for nations | Passenger Locator Form

Belize

UPDATE: English is spoken in this Central American nation filled with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning barrier reefs. Testing required, even for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Belize Tourism Board.

Bermuda

This island in the mid-Atlantic is renowned for its pink beaches and British flair. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place, with stricter rules if you’re not fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Bermuda Tourism Authority | Specific instructions for immunized travelers.

Bolivia

This landlocked South American country offers surreal landscapes from Andean to jungle. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. US Embassy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina features cosmopolitan Sarajevo and gorgeous lakes. Testing required with exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. No quarantine in place. US Embassy | Bosnia Border Police

Botswana

This southern African nation is famed for its wildlife in the Okavango Delta and elsewhere. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Brazil

South America’s largest country has the lure of Rio’s festive atmosphere and the Amazon River’s mystique. Testing required; quarantines are not. US Embassy | Health declaration.

British Virgin Islands

UPDATE: This pretty island group lies just to the east of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place, even for they fully vaccinated. US Embassy | BVI government website | BVI Gateway website.

Bulgaria

UPDATE: Historic towns and natural landscapes are Bulgaria’s calling cards. Testing required; exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No quarantine. Be aware: Bulgaria has been changing its entry rules often. US Embassy.

Canada

NEW: Canada has opened up to US leisure travelers. You must be fully vaccinated to enter. Testing still required. US Embassy | Canada Services Border Agency.

Colombia

Colombia offers Medellin, “the city of eternal spring,” and lush landscapes throughout. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Colombia’s travel website.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rich wildlife and beautiful landscapes draw visitors. No testing or quarantines are required. US Embassy | Visit Costa Rica website | Health pass form.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Côte d’Ivoire is a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy West African culture and food. Testing required; quarantine encouraged but not required. US Embassy | Travel declaration and fee.

Croatia

Croatia, the jewel of the Adriatic, is once again open to US leisure travelers. Testing required to enter; exemptions for the fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No standard quarantine in place. US Embassy | Croatia official entry form.

Cyprus

Both parts of this politically divided Mediterranean island are open to US tourists. The Republic of Cyprus and the northern third of the island administered by Turkish Cypriots (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) each have their own rules of entry and testing. US Embassy in Nicosia | Visit Cyprus.

Czech Republic

Czech Republic — home to enchanting Prague — has reopened to US citizens. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Czech Ministry of the Interior | Passenger Locator Form.

Denmark

Often at the top of “happiest countries” lists, Denmark now accepts US travelers. Testing required; exemption for fully vaccinated. Quarantine is not required. Stricter rules for Greenland and Faroe Islands. US Embassy | Denmark tourist information.

Dominica

UPDATE: This rugged Eastern Caribbean island with deep valleys and 365 rivers has testing requirements. No quarantine for vaccinated visitors who are medically cleared. US Embassy | Discover Dominica | Online registration portal.

Dominican Republic

This Caribbean nation, popular for its resorts and beaches, doesn’t require tests or quarantines. US Embassy | GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form.

Dubai

Scroll down to the United Arab Emirates entry below.

Dutch Caribbean islands

Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean — renowned for their hospitality and ocean life — by clicking on the links:

Aruba: Testing required. No quarantine. Aruba’s official tourism site | embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba Visitors Insurance.

Bonaire (update): Testing required. No quarantine. US is labeled a high-risk country; read the requirements closely. Bonaire Crisis | Health declaration form.

Curaçao (update): Testing required. No quarantine. US is labeled a high-risk country; read the requirements closely. Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Passenger locator card.

Saba: Known more for its rugged landscape and hiking than beaches, little Saba is open. Click on links for latest requirements. Saba Tourism | Saba EHAS application.

Sint Maarten: An autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it shares an island with the French collectivity of Saint-Martin. Testing required. No quarantine. Sint Maarten | Health authorization application | Covid-19 health insurance.

Get more US consulate information on all of these islands here.

Ecuador

This Andean country at the equator also owns the Galápagos Islands in the Pacific. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempted. Quarantine required in some circumstances. US Embassy.

Egypt

The Nile River nation has been attracting people to see its wonders since antiquity. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Estonia

UPDATE: This quaint Baltic nation is now open to Americans. The United States is in the “red zone”; testing before arrival can reduce isolation requirement. US Embassy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Health form | Zone list.

France

US leisure travelers may enter France. Testing required unless fully vaccinated. Quarantine conditional on departure country and vaccination status. US Embassy | French Ministry of Foreign Affairs

French Polynesia

UPDATE: French Polynesia is the idealized South Pacific destination. US leisure travelers can enter if fully vaccinated. Testing required; quarantine is not. It’s possible to visit if unvaccinated but the rules are complicated. Islands of Tahiti | FAQ document | Online ETIS form.

Georgia

Georgia is a geographical and cultural crossroads at the Caucasus Mountains. Testing required unless you’re fully vaccinated. No self-isolation for the unvaccinated under certain conditions. US Embassy | Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Germany

From edgy Berlin to picturesque Bavaria, Germany is now open. Testing required; exemption for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid. Quarantine depends on vaccination status and nation from which you’ve arrived. US Embassy | German Missions in the US

Ghana

This West African cultural jewel offers historical sites, delicious food and surfing. Testing required. No quarantine. US Embassy.

Greece

Greece, with its many ancient ruins and islands, is now open to US travelers. Testing required; exception for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine. US Embassy | Passenger locator form.

Grenada

UPDATE: This Caribbean island with lush rainforests is welcoming US visitors if fully vaccinated. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Grenada’s Ministry of Health | Travel authorization application.

Guatemala

This Central American country offers historical sites and stunning volcano landscapes. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or those fully recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. US Embassy | Online health pass.

Honduras

Honduras has epic diving off Roatan Island and other locations. Testing required; fully vaccinated travelers are exempt. Conditional quarantine in some circumstances. US Embassy | Online precheck form.

Iceland

UPDATE: Geysers, glaciers, hot springs and waterfalls await in Iceland. Testing and quarantine requirements in place; no test exemptions for the fully vaccinated. US Embassy | Iceland travel registration.

Ireland

Leisure travel to Ireland is open. Testing and quarantine required; exemptions for the fully vaccinated on both. US Embassy | Irish government travel page | Passenger locator form.

Israel

From ancient Jerusalem to modern Tel Aviv, Israel now allows US tourists. Testing required. Quarantine is in place with possible exemptions or shortened times. Keep a close watch on developments regarding the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza. US Embassy | Israel Ministry of Health.

Italy

UPDATE: US travelers can visit Italy. You must present a “green pass” showing either full vaccination, Covid recovery or a negative test. US Embassy | Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation | Italy’s rules for Americans | Entry form | Digital passenger locator form.

Jamaica

Jamaica’s music, laid-back vibe, beaches and food draw visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy in Jamaica | Visit Jamaica website | Online travel authorization form.

Jordan

Home to the amazing ruins of Petra, Dead Sea coastline and the dazzling landscape of the Wadi Rum, Jordan is open to US vacationers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Kenya

Kenya is a favorite African safari destination, but Nairobi’s urban beat attracts tourists, too. Testing required; no quarantine. US Embassy | Trusted Travel initiative.

Liechtenstein

This tiny nation is open. Scroll to Switzerland below for details.

Lithuania

This Baltic nation is made for history buffs and is open to fully vaccinated Americans only. No testing or quarantine. US Embassy.

Luxembourg

US citizens can visit. Testing required to enter; exemptions for fully vaccinated or proof of Covid recovery. No quarantine in place. US Embassy.

The Maldives

These Indian Ocean islands are a favorite among luxury travelers. Testing is required, including for vaccinated travelers. No mandatory quarantine. US Embassy | Maldives’ official tourism website.

Malta

These sun-soaked Mediterranean islands are open to only US citizens who are fully vaccinated. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms.

Mexico

The land border between the US and Mexico remains closed through at least August 21, but US travelers can still fly there. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. The US State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. US Embassy.

Monaco

UPDATE: US jet-setters can visit the Mediterranean city-state without a test if they are fully vaccinated. Otherwise, testing is required. Embassy of Monaco.

Montenegro

UPDATE: This Balkan nation is allowing US travelers. There’s conflicting information between the US Embassy and the Montenegro government websites on testing. US Embassy | Institute of Public Health of Montenegro.

Morocco

UPDATE: This North African favorite is open to US travelers. Testing required; even the fully vaccinated are suggested to get one. No quarantines in place. US Embassy | Visit Morocco.

Namibia

US citizens can visit this southern African desert nation that appeals to adventure travelers. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

Nepal

UPDATE: US travelers can visit the landlocked Himalayan nation. Testing required. Quarantine requirements in place, regardless of vaccination status. US Embassy.

Netherlands

UPDATE: US travelers can now visit Amsterdam and the rest of the Netherlands. Testing required; exemption for fully vaccinated. No quarantine. US Embassy | Government of Netherlands

Nicaragua

Home to historical sites such as Granada and tropical beaches, Nicaragua is open. Testing required; quarantines are not. US Embassy | Avianca Airlines.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia has a part Balkan, part Mediterranean feel and its natural wonders are relatively unknown. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy | TAV Macedonia.

Panama

UPDATE: Wildlife, beaches, mountain towns and a canal are Panama’s calling cards. Testing required; quarantine is not unless you’re unvaccinated and arrived from certain high-risk countries. US Embassy | Visit Panama | Online health affidavit.

Peru

Peru offers up Incan history, mind-blowing scenery and delicious food. Testing required; quarantine is conditional. US Embassy | Lima airport protocols | Affidavit of health.

Poland

US passport holders can now see Krakow and Poland’s other wonders. No testing is required, but quarantine is. US Embassy.

Portugal

Portugal is currently open to US citizens. Testing is required; quarantine is a possibility. Azores and Madeira may have different requirements. US Embassy | Visit Portugal.

Romania

Romania offers mystique, wooded and mountainous landscapes and lots of history. No testing required. Quarantine in place with exceptions. US Embassy | Romanian Embassy.

Rwanda

Rwanda’s green hills and mountains are home to rare gorillas. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Visit Rwanda | Passenger locator form.

Russia

NEW: US citizens can once again visit Russia. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Covid form (PDF)

Saudi Arabia

This desert wonderland is now open. Testing required. Quarantine depends on vaccination status. US Embassy | Health disclaimer | Tawakkalna application form.

Senegal

Senegal, known for its West African beaches and music, welcomes US tourists. Testing is required; no quarantine in place. US Embassy | Passenger location form.

Serbia

Serbia is steeped in historical sites and dramatic Eastern European scenery. Testing is required but quarantines are not. US Embassy.

Seychelles

These picture-perfect Indian Ocean islands way off the east coast of Africa are open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Seychelles Travel Advisory Updates | Travel authorization

Slovenia

This European nation of gorgeous lakes is open only to the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. No testing or quarantine required. US Embassy.

South Africa

With superb national parks, wineries and the allure of Cape Town, one of the most popular destinations in Africa is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Be aware some nations aren’t allowing entry to tourists who have recently been to South Africa. US Embassy.

South Korea

From busy Seoul to relaxing Jeju Island, South Korea is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Self-diagnosis app

Spain

Spain is now open to US leisure travelers. You must fill out a form and generate a QR code to enter. US Embassy | Spain Travel Health portal | Spain travel FAQs

St. Barts

UPDATE: After an extended closure, this French island is open again. Testing required. Fully vaccinated exempt from quarantine and further tests. St. Barts entry protocols

St. Kitts and Nevis

This Caribbean escape allows only fully vaccinated tourists to visit. Age exemptions for children 17 and younger traveling with vaccinated parents. Quarantine required. US Embassy | St. Kitts Tourism | Travel authorization form.

St. Lucia

Home of the steep and towering Pitons, waterfalls and volcanic beaches, the independent Caribbean nation of St. Lucia is open. Testing required. Quarantine for nonvaccinated travelers outside Caribbean travel bubble. US Embassy | St. Lucia travel website.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

UPDATE: The Caribbean nation is open. Testing required; no exemptions for the fully vaccinated. Quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Covid-19 protocol documents | Official prearrival form.

Sweden

This Scandinavian country is open to US citizens. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Swedish Police Authority.

Switzerland

The country’s famed Alps are once again open to Americans. Testing required with exemptions for the fully vaccinated or those recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. US Embassy | Swiss Travel Check.

Tanzania

A favorite for big-game safaris, Indian Ocean beaches and Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Health surveillance form.

Thailand

US passport holders can again visit this fascinating Southeast Asian destination famed for its beautiful beaches and spicy cuisine. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy | Royal Thai Embassy | Certificate of entry.

Tunisia

UPDATE: Tunisia offers ancient ruins, desert scenery and sunny Mediterranean beaches. Testing required; no exemption for the fully vaccinated. Quarantine in place for the unvaccinated. US Embassy | Online questionnaire.

Turkey

From cosmopolitan Istanbul to rural coastal escapes, Turkey is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. US Embassy | Form for entry.

Turks and Caicos

This British overseas territory northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas is known for it coral reefs, ripsaw music and low-key vibe. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form.

Uganda

This lush nation in Central Africa offers gorilla trekking, Nile River rafting and beautiful lakes. Testing required; quarantine is not. US Embassy.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE, with its glittering towers and luxury resorts, has emerged as a major world destination in the 21st century. Testing required. Quarantine protocols depend on the emirate. US Embassy.

United Kingdom

Leisure travel to the UK is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Rules may vary between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. US Embassy | UK government | Declaration form.

Uruguay

NEW: Starting September 1, this small South American country will open to fully vaccinated visitors. Testing required. US Embassy (announcement not reflected on US Embassy’s website as of August 10).

Zambia

Known for Victoria Falls and wildlife, Zambia is allowing visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. US Embassy.

Recently removed from the open list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but have closed again or were removed by CNN Travel for other reasons:

— Cambodia: The US Embassy reports the Southeast Asian nation has stopped issuing tourist visas; you can still apply for business-linked visas.

— Chile: It has closed its borders to almost all tourists through at least August 31.

— Ethiopia: CNN Travel has removed because of ongoing warfare in parts of the country.

— Latvia: New rules make direct visits difficult

— Sri Lanka: CNN awaits further information before returning this nation to the “open” list.

Omitted countries

This is a curated list and not a full listing. CNN Travel has omitted certain open countries if they had very limited numbers of US travelers before the pandemic; have ongoing or recent armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of almost all US citizens. However, you can click here to check for the status and entry requirements of any country or territory in the world you wish to visit.

