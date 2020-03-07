A state-by-state breakdown of US coronavirus cases

Health

State governments are working to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the US, as federal officials say more testing for the illness will likely see the number of known cases increase.

There were at least 335 cases and 17 deaths in the United States as of Saturday morning, with at least 80 cases and 14 deaths in Washington state alone. That national figure includes 265 people diagnosed through the US public health system, and 70 people repatriated to the US (46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 21 from the Grand Princess cruise ship, and three from China).

Here are the reported cases in each state, not including the 49 people who were repatriated.

Arizona: 3

The state’s third patient is a female in her 40s from Pinal County who is currently hospitalized in Maricopa County, said Dr. Cara Christ, the state’s health services director, at a press conference provided to CNN by affiliate KPHO/ KTVK

One patient with coronavirus “has recovered and is no longer infected with the disease,” she said March 2.

California: 65 (including 1 death)

Three of those infected are in Contra Costa County and include two people who were on a previous sailing of the Grand Princess cruise ship, the county health services announced Friday. The third patient had close contact with a patient in another jurisdiction.

Yolo County Health is reporting its first case — an older woman with underlying health conditions.

The state reported its first death March 4: a Placer County resident who officials said probably contracted the virus on a Grand Princess cruise on February 11-21 from San Francisco to Mexico.

Colorado: 8

Douglas County authorities announced two cases on March 6, an adult who returned from a trip to Italy and a student who returned from the Philippines. Also on March 6, Denver health officials said two residents tested positive.

Connecticut: 1

An employee from Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital who is a resident of New York has tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

Florida: 8 (including 2 deaths)

Two people have died, marking the first deaths outside California and Washington state, according to a news release on March 6 from the state Department of Health.

Both who died recently had taken international trips, officials said. They were a person in their 70s in Lee County and someone in Santa Rosa County.

Two new presumptive positive cases also were identified in Broward County, the health department said March 6. Both were in isolation.

Georgia: 3

The state’s third case was a 46-year-old Floyd County woman who tested positive on March 5, the state health department said. The woman had arrived with symptoms at a Rome, Georgia, hospital on February 29, but she was treated and released without being tested for coronavirus because she didn’t meet testing criteria at the time, the department said.

She returned to the same hospital March 3 after symptoms worsened, and she was admitted and placed in isolation.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state’s first two confirmed cases of the virus on March 2.

Hawaii: 1

A Hawaii resident who traveled on a cruise ship that’s been linked to more than two dozen coronavirus cases has tested positive for the virus, Gov. David Ige said.

He said the resident traveled on the Grand Princess in early February and returned home to the islands.

Illinois: 6

A Cook County resident in his 20s flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport after traveling to Italy, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health said March 5.

The patient “acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation,” according to the statement.

The state’s previous two patients have fully recovered.

Indiana: 1

A Marion County resident who recently traveled to Boston tested positive, Gov. Eric Holcomb said March 6. The patient has been in quarantine since arriving back in Indianapolis, said Dr. Kris Box, the state’s health commissioner.

Kentucky: 1

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said March 6 that a person in Lexington was being treated in isolation.

Maryland: 3

Three people in Montgomery County tested positive, Gov. Larry Hogan said March 5.

The patients were a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. The three were on the same group trip overseas in late February, officials said, without specifying where they traveled.

Massachusetts: 8

Eight people have tested positive in Massachusetts, with five new cases announced March 6, state officials said.

Among them: A woman in her 60s who lives in Middlesex County and had recently traveled to northern Italy, officials said March 5.

Another case announced in March was a woman in her 20s who recently traveled to Italy on a school trip.

Minnesota: 1

The state Department of Public Health said March 6 that Minnesota’s first case is an older adult resident of Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known coronavirus case. He’s in isolation at home.

Nebraska: 1

A March 6 news release from Gov. Pete Ricketts said the patient is a woman in her 30s from Douglas County who returned from England at the end of February. She started experiencing symptoms and was hospitalized at Methodist Hospital on March 5. A coronavirus test came back positive March 6. She was being transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Nevada: 1

A Clark County resident tested positive for coronavirus, the Southern Nevada Health District said March 5.

The patient, a man in his 50s, told health officials he recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, the district said.

New Hampshire: 2

New Hampshire’s first presumptive positive case was a person who had traveled to Italy recently, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said March 2. The second person had contact with the first, officials said. Both were in home isolation.

New Jersey: 4

The governor’s office said March 6 that a male in his 50s has been hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County since March 5.

New York: 44

There are 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus across New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said March 6. Ages of the patients range from 7 to 82.

Thirty-four cases are in Westchester County. Some of the cases were connected to an attorney from Westchester County, Cuomo said, including the attorney, his wife, son, daughter and neighbor.

North Carolina: 2

A Chatham County man tested positive after traveling in Italy in late February, the state’s health department said March 6. That person was sick in Italy and flew back to the United States after his fever resolved.

He was tested after Georgia health officials, investigating a positive case there, notified North Carolina officials that he had been in contact with the Georgia resident, health officials said.

A Wake County resident tested positive for the virus after visiting a Washington state facility with a coronavirus outbreak, officials said March 3.

Oklahoma: 1

The state’s first patient is a male in his 50s who lives in Tulsa County and recently traveled to Italy, Gov. Kevin Stitt said on March 6. The patient is in isolation at home, and there is no sign of community spread in Oklahoma, Stitt said.

Oregon: 3

Clackamas County declared a state of emergency after two people tested presumptive positive, a Lake Oswego School District news release on March 3 said.

A district employee and a family member, both Washington County residents, tested positive.

The third case in the state was in Umatilla County, Oregon, officials said, adding it’s considered a presumptive case of community transmission.

Pennsylvania: 2

Two cases were announced March 6.

One was an adult in Wayne County who’d traveled to a country where coronavirus was present, Gov. Tom Wolf said. That person was in isolation at home.

The other patient was an adult in Delaware County and also was in isolation at home. That person had recently traveled to a place in the United States where the virus was present, Wolf said.

Rhode Island: 3

A 60-year-old women with mild symptoms is a presumptive case, the state Department of Health said March 6.

Two people from a group that had traveled on a school trip to Italy in mid-February tested positive for coronavirus, the health department said March 1.

They were a man in his 40s and a teenager, the health department said. Both were on the school trip, and health officials were monitoring the 38 people who went.

South Carolina: 2

One patient is an elderly adult female from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized and is in isolation, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said March 6.

A second patient is an adult female from Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy. The patient did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.

Tennessee: 1

A Williamson County man tested positive, the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said March 5.

The man has a recent history of out-of-state travel and had just returned home in the past four to five days, Piercey said. His travel itinerary was unclear. The patient was isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Texas: 8

Two cases were announced in Fort Bend on March 6. Four cases were reported in Harris County on March 5, and one was reported in Fort Bend County on March 4. All five people were “among a group that traveled overseas together,” the Texas Department of State Health Services said March 6.

Utah: 1

The Utah Department of Health reported the state’s first known presumptive case on March 6.

The patient is believed to have been exposed to the virus while on a recent cruise on the Grand Princess cruise ship. The patient, who is older than 60, is recovering at home and is under a Davis County-issued isolation order.

Washington state: 80 (including 14 deaths)

Evergreen Health says 12 patients at Evergreen’s medical center outside Seattle have died after testing positive for coronavirus. The latest death was announced March 6.

County health officials have also identified two individuals who died in other locations — a female in her 80s who died at home and a man in his 50s who died at Harborview Medical Center.

Of the state’s coronavirus cases, 58 were in King County, 19 were in Snohomish County, one case was in Grant County and one case was in Jefferson County, according to the Department of Health website.

Wisconsin: 1

An adult with a history of travel to Beijing tested positive, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said February 5.

That person was isolated and doing well, the department said.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of cases from people repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.