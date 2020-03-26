Coronavirus news at a glance

Health

Nearly a third of the world’s population is living under coronavirus-related movement restrictions after more than 487,000 people were infected by the virus and more than 22,000 died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Almost 118,000 people have recovered.

Here’s all the latest news:

US shatters record for jobless claims: A record number of Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, as businesses shut down, with 3.28 million jobless claims in the week ended March 2. Meanwhile, the Senate voted to pass a $2 trillion economic relief package, which will go to the House Friday.

US cases have topped 65,000, and officials are racing to get a handle on the coronavirus as the number of deaths nears 1,000 and cases in two of the hardest hit states — California and New York — quickly multiply. Public health experts have warned the US could “become Italy,” where doctors in hospitals filled with Covid-19 patients have been forced to ration care and choose who gets a ventilator.

Largest 24-hour spike in several nations: The US, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Russia saw their largest single-day spike in cases since the outbreak began. Japan had 98 new cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, taking it to 2,003 cases and 55 deaths. Japanese people were urged to avoid all non-essential overseas travel. Singapore reported 73 new cases on Wednesday and New Zealand confirmed 73 new patients and five more probable cases. New Zealand is in its first full day on the highest Level 4 alert. Most people are required to stay home.

Spain reels: The country has now recorded more deaths than China — only Italy has more. The total number of infections in Spain has topped 56,000, with more than 4,000 fatalities. But the rise in the death toll of 655 in the past 24 hours was a smaller increase than the record 738 set on Wednesday. Spain has been locked down and in a state of emergency since March 13 and has appealed to NATO for humanitarian assistance, requesting medical and personal protective equipment. It has ordered $467 million worth of masks, tests, gloves and respirators from China.

Hospitals struggle to cope: National health services worldwide are struggling to deal with a flood of coronavirus patients. Dyson — a company best known for its hand dryers and vacuum cleaners — received an order from the UK government for 10,000 ventilators. Oxford University has launched a response tracker that will monitor and compare policy responses of governments around the world to the coronavirus epidemic.

Markets struggling: US stocks opened higher on Thursday, suggesting the market had already priced in a shock to the labor market as the nation moves closer toward passing a $2 trillion stimulus bill. The House of Representatives is expected to take up the measure on Friday. Markets in Asia Pacific struggled for direction, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was the only major benchmark in the region to trade firmly in the green.

New imported cases in China: The country reported 67 new imported coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but no new locally transmitted ones. Its rate of new infections has slowed significantly, with 81,285 cases, 3,287 deaths, 74,051 recovered.

Moscow closes down: All cafes, parks and stores (except grocery stores, delivery kitchens and pharmacies) will shut until April 5 after the spike in Russia took the nation to 840 cases and three deaths. Putin said last week Russia had managed to slow the spread of coronavirus thanks to early and aggressive measures.

India pledges $22.6 billion in support: The government has announced a relief package to assist those most affected by the pandemic and 21-day nationwide lockdown. It includes medical insurance cover of $66,400 per person to those working on the frontlines and 5 kilograms of rice or wheat per month for 800 million people.

Some happy news: Wynn, a service dog in training, is bringing joy and comfort to the medical staff on the front lines of the battle against the virus in Denver, Colorado. A 96-year-old woman is now the oldest South Korean to fully recover from the coronavirus.