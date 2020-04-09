New US model predicts much higher Covid-19 death toll in UK. But British scientists are skeptical
British scientists have pushed back against an influential new coronavirus model that predicts the UK will be the worst-hit European country, with a death toll from Covid-19 possibly much higher than previously thought.
The grim forecast came from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine in Seattle on Tuesday. It predicted 66,314 people would die of Covid-19 in the UK by early August.
The British government’s plan for tackling the epidemic has been largely informed by a study from the Imperial College London, which said that a lockdown and social distancing measures would — hopefully — limit the number of deaths to between 20,000 and 30,000.
But several high-profile scientists in the UK have already voiced their concerns over the IHME model.
Professor Sylvia Richardson, of Cambridge University and the co-chair of the Royal Statistical Society Task Force on Covid-19, told the Science Media Centre the projections are based on “very strong assumptions about the way the epidemic will progress.”
She said the model was “based mostly on using the experience in other countries to fit a smooth curve to the counts of deaths reported so far in the UK, rather than any modeling of the epidemic itself.”
“Methods like this are well known for being extremely sensitive, and are likely to change dramatically as new information comes in,” Richardson added.
Racing against the clock
Like most other countries, the UK has been racing to increase its healthcare capacity ahead of the predicted peak of the epidemic. A new field hospital in east London with a capacity of up to 5,000 beds, the NHS Nightingale, accepted its first patients on Wednesday.
However, the IHME model suggests this might not be enough. It said the shortage of intensive care (ICU) beds would peak at 23,745 on April 17.
The IHME said the peak demand in the UK is expected to total 102,794 hospital beds, which compares to the 17,765 currently available. It added that 24,544 ICU beds will be needed, compared to the 799 beds it estimates will be available.
Professor David Spiegelhalter, who chairs the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at University of Cambridge, told the Science Media Centre he was “very skeptical” of the projections.
“[They] are based on assuming a rather simple mathematical model for the whole course of the epidemic,” he said. “I suspect they will change a lot as new data arrives — we shall see.”
Epidemiological modeling is a tricky discipline, because it relies in part on assumptions. The models often need updating as more data comes in.
“The outputs of any model should not really be treated as a prediction of what is going to happen,” said Dr. Simon Gubbins, head of the Transmission Biology Group at The Pirbright Institute in England. “Rather they represent plausible scenarios, based on knowledge at the time they were generated and assumptions made in the model … that can be used to help inform decisions of policy makers,” he told the Science Media Centre.
The authors of the IHME forecast admit their model is highly uncertain, giving the range of possible deaths in the UK as between 55,022 and 79,995.
This was the first time the IHME team published models for several European countries, including the UK. On Wednesday, the institute updated its US forecast, predicting 60,415 deaths in the country, significantly fewer than the 82,000 it predicted on Tuesday.
The researchers based their findings on models of the peak in death rates and hospital usage in Wuhan, the Chinese city which was the original epicenter of the outbreak, as well as data from seven European locations that have peaked, including the Spanish capital of Madrid and the Lombardy region in Italy.
They also factored in data from local and national governments, the World Health Organization and information on each country’s social distancing policies.
Comments
10 Comments
This is the most ridiculous article abcdefg would produce
I hope they are counting only deaths projected from the virus itself and not basing that off the average roughly 2 to 3 million+ that die each year anyway. Just wait another month when they have another reading. They will prbably “determine” the numbers are wrong and should have been lower. But this is the way it usually goes with any disaster. They throw out these huge numbers in the beginning and then realize later they were totally wrong. And even those are going to be wrong I’m sure. A lot of people out there might refuse to admit they have the disease for fear of facing what Carl Goldman did.
CNN death models have been woefully wrong since day one ! They (along with their parroting affiliates) are bound and determined to feed you girly hysterics and crazed panic throughout the duration of this hoax- while completely ignoring the real threat to “all” Americans during the winter- the normal flu bug A and B- that has already killed more than 25,000 and climbing.
–
Best ignore these know-nothing nitwits pushing their daily dose of gloom and doom.
Um this study was done by the University of Washington sbhool of medicine not CNN. try reading the article before you run your yap sweetie. If they had a more test data earlier they could have made more accurate pridictions, but of course those tests were “broken, they didn’t work, we inherited these faulty test kits and then we fixed them” Big fat lyin donnie. LMAO!!! cadet bonespurs claiming the failed test kits were made before he got in office!!! And you moronic little trumpanzees lap it up!!!! Toooo funny.
Golf and a whore anyone!!!!
Last week they this week was going to be the worst 100-200,000 deaths, now this. Are they going to say next week will be the worst? or will it be the next week? or does anyone really know and they are just spouting numbers to keep the panic going????
Wow you’re finally catching on that dear leader is pathetic habitual liar!!!! Good for you, better late than never!
What numbers have you come up with? Please, share your research with us, especially if you know more than the doctors and research scientists.
Models and predictions are only as good as the data used. The only time a model can be said to be absolute is when all the data is tabulated, and I’m sure you realize we are at the beginning of this data collection. All you read until the data set is complete is merely conjecture and educated guess. Now that there is an ICD-9 code for the virus, reporting should be more accurate in association to what frontline providers are seeing in the field.
This article underscores a number of things: 1) As with any model, with new data and assumptions, numbers will change, and in this case much more data from multiple hot spot countries and better reporting here has helped refine the predictions; 2) Mitigation measures (particularly social distancing) taken by the public have helped tremendously in reducing spread of COVID-19; 3) Assumptions include continuation of mitigation measures; and 4) Even though it appears that a peak may have been reached, the virus is still out there and spreading, although probably at a reduced rate, and will continue to do so into the foreseeable future. As Yogi said, “It ain’t over ’till it’s over.”
Well said!
Comments are closed.