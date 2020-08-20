Fauci out of surgery for vocal cord polyp

Health

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirmed to CNN that he had surgery Thursday morning to remove a polyp on his vocal cord.

Fauci, one of the most vocal members of the task force, took part in numerous interviews and online events this week, as recently as Wednesday.

He has previously addressed his vocal cord issues, telling the Economic Club of Washington in April “that when you get your voices damaged a little — I probably have a polyp there — the only way to get better is to keep your mouth shut.”