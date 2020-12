The US reports 3,100 coronavirus deaths in one day — 20% more than previous record

Health

There were 3,157 Covid-19 deaths reported Wednesday — a jump of about 20% from the previous record of 2,603 set on April 15 — and health care systems are struggling to support the weight of worsening impacts.

In total, 273,799 people in the US have died of the virus and more than 13.9 million have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts project the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths to worsen as the holidays bring people together and weather moves them indoors.

The surge has pushed records set one day to be broken the next. The spike in coronavirus deaths came on the same day the number of people hospitalized broke 100,000, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The number of hospitalizations had been steadily growing over the course of last month, setting records nearly every day since November 10, and experts worry health care systems will soon feel the strain.

The 911 emergency call system is “at a breaking point,” the American Ambulance Association, which represents all of the nation’s ambulance services, said in a letter Wednesday.

“Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and West,” the letter said.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention top official said Wednesday things aren’t likely to look better for hospitals any time soon.

“The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that’s going to be put on our health care system,” said Dr. Robert Redfield.

Los Angeles tells residents to ‘cancel everything’ in light of spike

States across the US are racing to catch up with the skyrocketing number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

If the coronavirus continues to spread at its current, unprecedented rate, Los Angeles will run out of hospital beds by Christmas, Mayor Eric Garcetti warned in a news conference Wednesday, calling on residents to “hunker down” and “cancel everything” to help stop the spread of the virus.

“The public health condition of our city is as dire as it was in March in the earliest days of this pandemic,” he said, adding that the number of daily coronavirus infections in Los Angeles have tripled since early November and hospitalizations are at a new peak.

In the Southwest region of Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday there are no staffed ICU beds available.

“While case numbers may have dipped slightly, the strain on our hospitals and health care workers has not,” she said.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Nevada have been climbing daily since November, with few exceptions, and were at a peak Wednesday with 1,652 people hospitalized, the state’s dashboard shows.

100 million Americans could be vaccinated by February, Operation Warp Speed adviser says

There may still be ways to go before the wider public has access to a coronavirus vaccine, but developments are moving quickly.

By February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated against coronavirus, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, said Wednesday.

“All the investments we have made in scaling up and starting to stockpile manufacturing of the vaccines allow us to stay confident that we will be able to distribute 20 million vaccines, enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the US in December,” Slaoui said in a news briefing.

The United States has said if both Pfizer and Moderna win Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization in December, they could distribute 40 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the month. Each vaccine requires two doses, so that’s enough to fully vaccinate 20 million people.

Slaoui said he expected 60 million more vaccines by the end of January.

An FDA panel is expected to meet about whether to authorize the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates on December 10 and December 17, respectively.

Assuming the vaccines are authorized, the first shipments could happen December 15 and 22, respectively, according to a document from the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed.

A CDC panel recommended Tuesday that heath care and long-term care workers get inoculated first.