FDA issues emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
The FDA announced on Friday that an EUA had been granted, following the recommendation of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
On Thursday, 17 committee members voted yes to recommended that the FDA issue an EUA for the vaccine. Four voted no and one abstained from voting.
Gimme that shot and open up the Horseshoe! Then I can go take me some more shots – weeEeoo000oo!!
Too bad it wasn’t made with any US Tax dollars so we can’t force them to give it to Americans.