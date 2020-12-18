As FDA authorizes a second Covid-19 vaccine, US reports highest number of daily cases

Health

A second Covid-19 vaccine will soon be shipped out across the country — a “remarkable scientific achievement,” according to one expert, that brings the country one step closer to the end of a brutal pandemic.

“It is through the dedicated efforts of our federal scientists and their collaborators at Moderna and in academia, the clinical staff who conducted the vaccine’s rigorous clinical trials, and the tens of thousands of study participants who selflessly rolled up their sleeves, that another safe and highly effective vaccine to protect against COVID-19 will soon be rolled out to the American public,” Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said in a statement.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna’s vaccine, advisers to the CDC must now vote to recommend it, and the CDC must accept that recommendation before vaccinations can begin. The advisory group is scheduled to meet Saturday morning.

The second green light comes as hundreds of Americans across the country have already received their first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which was authorized by the FDA last week.

Leading officials including Vice President Mike Pence and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams both received the vaccine publicly Friday, in efforts to encourage public confidence.

“This is the beginning of the end,” Adams told CNN Friday night. “Make no mistake about it, it’s going to be a hard couple of weeks. We’ve still got work to do to get over this surge, but I want people to be encouraged.”

He said he chose to get the vaccine on TV because he wanted the American public to “understand I’ve looked at the data, I’ve worked with the companies and I felt safe getting the vaccine.”

The dean at Morehouse School of Medicine also got the vaccine live on CNN Friday morning, saying that while she understands some Black Americans are concerned because of the nation’s history of racism in medical research, she wouldn’t recommend a vaccine she doesn’t trust.

“Really, this is a life and death message for Black people about the coronavirus,” Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice said.

A raging pandemic that’s far from over

Despite the promising news, it’s not quite the end. In many parts of the US, Covid-19 is still raging across communities.

More than 18,000 Americans died of Covid-19 in the past week. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects another more than 237,000 Americans will die of Covid-19 over the next three months.

For the 13th day in a row, the country beat its own hospitalization record. There are now more than 114,700 Covid-19 patients across the US, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

For the past week, the US reported an average of more than 219,000 new Covid-19 infections every day. On Friday, the country broke a record, reporting more than 249,700 new infections.

Three Alaska health care workers had allergic reactions after receiving a dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine this week. The FDA has said there is a “remote chance” the vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. Because so many people are taking the vaccine at once, the public may perceive these severe reactions as being far more common than they actually are.

Here’s the difference between the two Covid-19 vaccines the FDA has authorized

Johns Hopkins launches vaccine tracker

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has now launched a new vaccine tracking tool that offers “daily updates and nationwide perspective on the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout” in the US.

The tool currently captures data from 10 states that have begun publicly reporting the number of vaccines administered, including Connecticut, Idaho, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

“I want to warn everyone that there’s going to be some hiccups because this is all very new,” Beth Blauer, executive director of the Johns Hopkins University Centers for Civic Impact, said. “The data is getting out there faster than we’ve ever seen data from a government being produced, and so we have to give a little grace to those states that are doing that reporting.”

Meanwhile, some states say they’ve been informed they will receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses next week than initially promised.

Massachusetts health officials said it wasn’t clear why the dose numbers have changed.

“The Department of Public Health now expects to receive … a little bit more than 145,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December — a number that has been reduced from 180,000, that’s about a 20% decline,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said.

“At this time, it’s not clear to us why the shipment amounts have been adjusted,” he said. “We’re certainly frustrated that we won’t be receiving the amount that we expected in the first wave and are working to get clarity on what this means,” the governor added.

Different states, different measures

As state and federal officials gear up for more vaccine shipments, different parts of the country are reporting different Covid-19 trends.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitals are at “crisis management” mode and capacity has been added at facilities across the state.

“I believe hospitals are going to be able to manage this,” he said. “We learned a lot in the spring.”

In Los Angeles County, hospitals are quickly running out of intensive care beds as the region continues to see an overwhelming spike in Covid-19 infections.

“L.A. County is moving toward becoming the epicenter of the pandemic,” Dr. Brad Spellberg, chief medical officer at LAC + USC Medical Center, warned Friday.

“We’re getting crushed,” Spellberg added about the county’s hospitals. “I’m not going to sugarcoat this. We are getting crushed.”

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state will end a “pause” on Sunday that was put in place to curb the spread of the virus, after a downtown in Covid-19 metrics, including positivity rate.

“Beginning December 21st, Rhode Island will slowly dial up activity while continuing to maintain necessary social and commercial restrictions,” health officials said. “During this period, Rhode Islanders are encouraged to protect their households at all times by (1) wearing a mask, (2) getting tested often, and (3) limiting interactions with individuals outside of their households.”

Michigan’s governor also announced Friday the lifting of some restrictions, which according to health officials comes after a decrease of Covid-19 markers in the past month.

In-person classes can resume at high schools and indoor venues such as movie theaters can reopen with capacity limits and other safety precautions, the governor said. Outdoor group fitness activities and outdoor noncontact sports can also resume.