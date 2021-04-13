SE Oregon toddler faces serious medical issues after swallowing tiny battery

Health

Rushed to Calif. hospital; button-sized lithium batteries can be deadly

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a grandmother in Bend waits and worries, a 2-year-old southeast Oregon girl has been rushed to California's Stanford University Hospital, three weeks after swallowing a tiny lithium battery that caused major health issues.

Little Hadley's family, says she was misdiagnosed twice last month before being rushed to a hospital in Boise for treatment.

The girl was having surgery Tuesday, to see how her esophagus and other affected areas are healing.

Dr. Zane Horowitz, assistant medical director at the Oregon Poison Center, says swallowing the small, button-sized batteries can be lethal, as they can burn holes in the esophagus from the electrical current.

"Almost all the time, you cannot see it, because it's deeper than the back of the throat," he said.

Horowitz says these types of injuries can be hard to diagnose, if parents, family members or caregivers don't know a battery was swallowed.

Hadley's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and raise awareness of the big dangers these small batteries can pose.

