Bend Police Community Response team aims to help people in crisis
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Community Response Team at the Bend Police Department includes an embedded social worker with officers who help individuals during a crisis, work to connect people with services and follow up with them afterward. The program, which began in 2015, seeks ways to assist people dealing with mental health related issues.
Police Chief Mike Krantz presented an overview of the Community Response Team, including this video, to the City Council at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The Bend Police Department responds to about 2,000 mental health related calls each year. In some cases, calls for service are better served by a mental health professional, Krantz said.
“We want our community to be served by the best resource for the need, and that may not always be the involvement of law enforcement for matters that don’t involve crimes or violence,” Krantz said.
A report from a Community Input Project on Policing Policies in Bend late last year highlighted community interest in this type of program.
“We are working to ensure we are providing policing services that align with community values and expectations,” said Krantz. “We’ve been on the leading edge, making positive change. We look forward to expanding capacity in our programs, so we can be more responsive to our community.”
About 72 percent of Bend’s officers have had basic crisis intervention training. The department aims to have 100 percent of officers trained in both basic and advanced crisis intervention in the future.
Comments
4 Comments
If the police really wanted to help anyone, they’d stop the revolving door of people under 30 with drug offenses from constantly being in the county jail and losing their jobs, ruining their relationships with friends and family, and being set up for failure every time they go to their “probation” officer and owe money or a drug test OR ELSE! This town has the same exact people in and out of that county jail year after year.
And HOW is that the police’s fault exactly?
Sorry, the lack of employment, ruined relationships and fines has less to do with police intervention and 100% to do with terrible personal choices. How about some personal responsibility for crap decisions!
One of those CIT trained officers is Scott Schaier…
Who, 29 seconds after leaving his patrol car shot and killed Tyler Jacques, in 2016.
In 2018, the City of Bend paid out $800K in what was ultimately an uncontested wrongful death suit, with no non disclosure clause in effect.
Jacques, in the multiple videos taken in as evidence, was compliant with commands as the videos show.
CIT is a great program; but just because an officer is CIT trained doesn’t mean he or she is a quality CIT officer.