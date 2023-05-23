OHA investigating 4 Oregon salmonella cases tied to eating Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Four recent cases of Salmonella infection are being linked to the consumption of Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough, Oregon health officials announced Tuesday.

Oregon Health Authority epidemiologists investigated a cluster of four cases with identical strains of Salmonella bacteria. The cases range in age from 20 to 57 and reported onset of symptoms between April 1 and April 21. None of the cases were hospitalized, and there have been no deaths. The Washington State Department of Health has reported matching cases of Salmonella as well.

Eating raw cookie or S’mores Bar dough sold by Papa Murphy’s restaurants was significantly associated with contracting this strain of Salmonella. Papa Murphy’s, headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., sells uncooked or “take-and-bake” pizzas and cookie dough that are intended to be baked at home.

"People should contact a health care provider if they believe they’ve had symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, after eating raw cookie dough," said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division. "It’s important to remember, though, that most people with salmonellosis will recover without needing medical care or antibiotics."

He added: "We recommend anyone who has any of the potentially contaminated cookie or S’mores Bar dough to discard it and wash your hands afterward." People who have eaten cookie or pizza dough but not gotten sick do not need to notify a health care provider.

OHA epidemiologists are working closely with the Washington State Department of Health, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the outbreak. Efforts to trace the source of the Salmonella are ongoing.

The CDC said in late March it was investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to flour, and urged people not to eat or play with uncooked dough or batter.

During 2013–2022 — the most recent 10-year period — Oregon averaged 459 (range, 337–585) reported cases of salmonellosis per year. Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps one to seven days after exposure. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Although most people recover without treatment, some have severe infections. Infants, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Salmonella may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other body sites and, in rare cases, can be deadly.

For general information, visit OHA’s salmonellosis page, or the CDC’s Salmonella page.

