Bend’s Home Instead holds family training workshop to help Alzheimer’s caregivers

Ahead of National Alzheimer's Awareness Month in November, Home Instead in Bend is aiming to educate people on the signs of Alzheimer’s and those with the disease can have on family caregivers.

More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to double by 2050, according to the National Alzheimer’s Association.

In-home care provider Home Instead in Bend held an informational family training workshop Friday for caregivers to learn more about the disease and early prevention for Alzheimer’s and dementia. According to the CDC, 80% of Alzheimer’s care is provided in the home, not a facility.

Home Instead is urging community members to reduce their risk, recognize the signs, and reimagine what living with Alzheimer’s can look like.

It's especially important for those caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, as they say the strain of caregiving could put them at greater risk of developing dementia themselves.

Isabella Warren is at the gathering to learn more about the disease and its impact on individuals, families and the community. Her report is coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.