Pet Pals: Make sure to check out Clyde
Clyde is a 9 week old kitten who was found all alone. With the help of a foster home, he's found human attention is just what he craves!
Clyde is a 9 week old kitten who was found all alone. With the help of a foster home, he's found human attention is just what he craves!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.