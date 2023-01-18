Great pics of our furry friends! You can see plenty more and submit your own here, under our Play tab: https://ktvz.com/play/2023/01/03/pet-pics-2023-presented-by-thomason-auto-group/#/rounds/1/gallery

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.