Bend Film Festival returns for 19th year, bringing art and creativity to theaters — and your home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The BendFilm Festival is back in person Thursday through Sunday of this week, celebrating a nearly two-decade history of bringing independent films to enthusiastic Central Oregon audiences.

And befitting the times, you won't have to go to a theater to view the wide array of films. A virtual option will be available for much of this month, from Monday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 23.

The 19th annual event will present 33 feature films, 80 short films and eight music videos across six different venues. The five which are in Bend include the Cascades Theatrical Company, Open Space Studios, Regal Old Mill, Tin Pan Theater, and the Tower Theater.

And reaching beyond Bend, screenings also will be held at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

