Watch this: Bend Film Festival moviegoers celebrate two decades of entertaining, enlightening movies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Film Festival now underway is always a fun and interesting event, but there's a special reason to party hearty this weekend as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The 2023 in-person festival runs from Thursday through Sunday. For those who can't attend in person, mark your calendars for the virtual festival happening from Monday, October 16th through Sunday, October 22nd.

According to their website, the festival is a combination of in-person and virtual film screenings, filmmaker discussions, mentor sessions, festival honorees, awards and more. The festival has a remarkable track record of showcasing exceptional short films that often find their way to the Oscars.

Passes this year range from $100 to $300. Individual tickets are an option, as well for $12 online and for standby.

For more information about the schedule and tickets, visit https://bendfilm.org/.

Jillian Fortner will be speaking to some filmmakers and actors in attendance. She plans to be live at the festival tonight on NewsChannel 21.