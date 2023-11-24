Santa arrives in high-flying style at Bend’s Old Mill, to kids’ and families’ delight

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Santa Claus likes to hitch a ride on an AirLink helicopter the day after Thanksgiving when he comes to Bend to visit all the good little boys and girls, and he did just that on a cold but bright Friday morning.

As he has for several years, the Big Guy dropped in for a landing on the lawn beside the river, greeting by many youngsters and their parents before making his way to SantaLand, where he'll hear the kids' wishes for the next few weeks before Christmas.

It's also the start of the Tree of Joy at SantaLand, where people can look at the tags on a tree for a gift to buy a girl or boy, and return it to the site. There's also an online option planned to shop for the gifts to buy.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee was on hand for Santa's arrival and talked with some of the children on hand about his arrival. His report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten, as our evening newscasts are pre-empted by sports programming.