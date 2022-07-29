Say hello to Ozzie: A sweet indoor kitty
Ozzie came to Brightside Animal Center in Redmond after his Oregon family couldn't bring him on a move. He's a friendly long haired cat with a bob tail that he likes to wag like a dog.
