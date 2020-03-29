Dog found shot 4 times has happy reunion with Bend rescuer

Pets

Rescuer's parents adopted Bucky, renamed Freddie; duo hit the trails for run

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man who rescued a dog he found shot four times on a trail run southeast of Bend last December reunited with the dog this weekend when his parents, who adopted Bucky (and renamed him Freddie) paid a visit from Seattle.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon posted to Facebook some photos of the reunion with the 3-year-old Australian shepherd, whose previous owner faces a first-degree animal abuse charge.

Shelter officials also learned more about what happened that December day near Horse Butte. Brandon, the rescuer, said he had a usual running route, but missed the turnoff.

While on the wrong route, he found Bucky, who was limping. He stopped with the dog, thinking he'd gotten ahead of his owner on the trail, but no one showed up. He also ran the direction the dog came from and found no one.

Bucky followed Brandon to his car, so he loaded him in and took him to an emergency clinic, where they found a microchip; X-rays later at HSCO found he'd been shot four times in the head and shoulders.

Fittingly, when Brandon's parents, Jennifer and Richard, brought him down from Seattle, Freddie went on a run with Brandon, as well as some snuggle time on his lap.

"Freddie's new family loves him, and feels he fits in perfectly with their active lifestyle," the HSCO Facebook post said. "He adjusted quickly and surprisingly well, with loving guidance."

The suspect in the case, Dylan Breslin, is scheduled to enter a plea at a hearing on May 19, court records show.