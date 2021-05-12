Dog lost in canal at Smith Rock; park manager emphasizes on-leash rule

Pets

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The search for a dog swept away in an irrigation canal along the Wolf Tree Trail at Smith Rock State Park is still underway, officials said Wednesday.

Park Manager Matthew Davey says their rangers are aware of the situation and will report back if the dog, a German shepherd, is found.

Davey explained that the area of the park near the irrigation canal has a strict on-leash dog policy, to try to prevent tragic events like this from occurring.

Vikki Sheerer of the Pet Evacuation Team tells NewsChannel 21, "Every year, innocent dogs lose their lives, despite the fact that the signs are clearly posted to keep dogs on leash. PET has purchased additional signs with pictures of dogs who have perished in the canal. The canal has grates across it that make survival nearly impossible."

Noah Chast will have more on the the search for the dog and what precautions the Smith Rock official recommends for dog owners at this area of the park, tonight on NewsChannel21 Fox @ 4.