Bend veterinarian’s dog caught in trap near Horse Ridge Trail

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman says she was hiking with her partner on the southwest side of Horse Ridge when her dog became caught in a trap.

Horse Ridge Trail, about 20 miles southeast of Bend, has no leash laws, and Patti Mayfield says her dog, Pilot, was in sight when it was caught on Sunday.

The owner is a veterinarian, and says, "I find it heartbreaking to witness my own dog suffer that trauma and to consider the pain the poor defenseless creatures suffer whilst ensnared until their killer comes upon them."

Mayfield told NewsChannel 21 she's contacting the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to file a complaint that "these traps are unethically and illegally placed too close to established trails. There are no leash laws at Horse Ridge. Our dog was within eyesight, and I watched him sniff and turn towards the trap. I wonder if the trap was baited, which is illegal, if that is the case."

She also says the trap was not marked with its owner's name and was "no more than 50 feet off the Crazy Horse Trail."

According to ODFW, “All traps and snares, whether set for furbearing or unprotected mammals, must be legibly marked or branded with the owner’s license number that has been assigned by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife; except that unmarked traps or snares may be set for unprotected mammals by any person or member of their immediate family upon land that they lawfully own.”

Noah Chast will be meeting with Mayfield at the site Thursday to learn more about what happened to her dog. You can watch the full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.