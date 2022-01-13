Bend veterinarian’s dog caught in trap near Horse Ridge Trail
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman says she was hiking with her partner on the southwest side of Horse Ridge when her dog became caught in a trap.
Horse Ridge Trail, about 20 miles southeast of Bend, has no leash laws, and Patti Mayfield says her dog, Pilot, was in sight when it was caught on Sunday.
The owner is a veterinarian, and says, "I find it heartbreaking to witness my own dog suffer that trauma and to consider the pain the poor defenseless creatures suffer whilst ensnared until their killer comes upon them."
Mayfield told NewsChannel 21 she's contacting the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to file a complaint that "these traps are unethically and illegally placed too close to established trails. There are no leash laws at Horse Ridge. Our dog was within eyesight, and I watched him sniff and turn towards the trap. I wonder if the trap was baited, which is illegal, if that is the case."
She also says the trap was not marked with its owner's name and was "no more than 50 feet off the Crazy Horse Trail."
According to ODFW, “All traps and snares, whether set for furbearing or unprotected mammals, must be legibly marked or branded with the owner’s license number that has been assigned by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife; except that unmarked traps or snares may be set for unprotected mammals by any person or member of their immediate family upon land that they lawfully own.”
Noah Chast will be meeting with Mayfield at the site Thursday to learn more about what happened to her dog. You can watch the full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.
Comments
3 Comments
Check it for fingerprints. Putting traps that close to trails should mean serious prison time.
That’s simultaneously one unlucky, and also lucky dog. He couldn’t have had an owner with a better occupation. I’d be as angry and hurt as her if this happened to my dog, and I hope they find out who set this trap so close to the trail, without ID. Traps are exceedingly cruel. Stop putting them out.
I hear all too often the complaints about fish and wildlife enforcement (game wardens) and how they just harass the hunters and such but I tip my hat to the wildlife officers and the job they do. there are just so many senseless and irresponsible jacka**es poaching and not following the rules . These officers do a very good job. They help keep everyone as safe as possible while risk being shot at themselves. Hopefully some trail cameras will be setup in some trouble areas to crack down on these bozos. Trapping when done correctly is just fine but I’m sure this person was too lazy to set a trap any farther off the trail then they had to.