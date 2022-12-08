Humane Society of Central Oregon offers ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – At this time of year, our hope is for all of our animals to find a loving home for the holidays. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee by 50% for dogs and cats over six months old and all small animals through Saturday, Dec. 24th at 2 p.m..

Brighten the holidays for our animals by joining us Saturday, Dec. 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for our Holiday Open Shelter. Enjoy refreshments while visiting with the animals and learn about our programs, services and volunteer opportunities. Bring the animals a gift from our wish list at hsco.org or http://tiny.cc/HSCOAmazonWishList.

The shelter has many dogs, cats, and small animals with a variety of personalities, colors and ages patiently waiting for a new home. Adopting an animal saves lives by giving them a second chance, and also gives you a lifelong companion who will bring many years of love and devotion.

All Humane Society of Central Oregon adoptions includes spay or neuter, health exam by local veterinarians, first vaccination, microchip, collar, identification tag, carrying box, food and more.

The shelter is located at 61170 SE 27th Street in Bend and open Monday through Friday 10:00 am to noon and 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm, and Saturday 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. The shelter will be open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on December 24 and closed on December 25. For more information, call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541 382-3537 and see our animals at hsco.org.