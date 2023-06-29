Bend’s Fourth of July Pet Parade approaches the centennial of its furry, four-legged fun for all

It'll be a warm day, so participants, spectators urged to be prepared

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Independence Day in Bend will once again include the beloved Pet Parade rolling through downtown Bend, to the joy of hundreds of participants and spectators alike, as it has for close to a century.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the lineup for the parade starts at 9 a.m. at Harmon Park.

A partnership between the Bend Park and Recreation District and the City of Bend, the July 4th Pet Parade is a community tradition since 1924, and is also designated as an Oregon Heritage tradition.

Parade participants are encouraged to arrive in costume with a pet or stuffed animal and on pulled wagons, bikes or trikes. Parade spectators are also welcome to watch all the action on the parade route.

Second year of parade route

Parade staging is set for Harmon Park and the route will head north on Harmon Boulevard to Newport Avenue, east on Newport to Wall Street and onto the finish at Drake Park. It’s the same parade route as last year’s Pet Parade.

Bend Pet Parade route (Bend Park & Rec District)

“The Pet Parade is an annual tradition and there is as much enthusiasm for spectating as there is for walking in the parade,” said Julie Brown, communication and community relations manager for BPRD. “This year’s forecast looks toasty, so we encourage everyone to plan ahead for their health and safety as well as pets.”

The morning parade will conclude before the warmest part of July 4th; however, the following tips are intended for all parade participants on two legs or four legs.

Beat the Heat tips:

Drink before you feel thirsty. Being thirsty is a sign you are already behind on fluid replacement.

Wear breathable fabric and a hat; apply sunscreen to prevent sunburn.

Water for dogs is located on the lawns at Harmon and Drake parks on the parade route. Look for the tall orange bicycle flags. Bring a water bottle for you and your pet as well.

Temperature of pavement and asphalt can increase faster than air temperature, so be aware of paws and seek cooler surfaces if needed.

Watch your pet for signs of overheating. Faster, heavier panting; excessive thirst and/or drooling with hanging strands of saliva; increased pulse/ heartbeat; barking, whining or signs of agitation; dark-colored gums or tongue; glassy eyes; elevated body temperature and staggering, weakness, collapse, seizures and/or unconsciousness.

Do not leave pets in your car after the parade, not even for a few minutes.

Returning for this year’s parade are traditional entries of the Pioneer Queen, a 1929 Pershing fire truck and Boy Scout Troop #25 as flag bearers. One of the largest parades in Central Oregon, it is anticipated that more than 8,000 people participate and watch the parade.

Parade details and parking:

All ages welcome.

No registration necessary.

Leash up and clean up after pets.

No rabbits, cats or aggressive animals. Do not give away or sell animals.

No e-bikes, motorized vehicles, motorcycles, solicitation, commercial floats or distribution of anything, including candy.

Large animals need to arrive early; trailer parking on Riverside Blvd.

Equestrians, please wear helmets.

Best parking: Outer perimeter of downtown and in parking garage.

ADA parking available at Highland at Kenwood School on Newport Ave., in downtown parking garage and in City of Bend parking lot on Franklin Ave.

ADA viewing area west of Franklin & Wall St. intersection.

Volunteers are needed to help as monitors on the parade route, to carry banners and walk in the parade and to assist in the parade start and finish areas. Information and volunteer sign up available at www.bendparksandrec.org/activities/4th-of-july/.

Parade sponsors include The Bulletin, Combined Communications Stations: 99.7 The Bull, 101.7 and Gold 107.7, and The Source Weekly.

For more information, call BPRD Customer Service at (541) 389-7275.