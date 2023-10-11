Humane Society of C. Oregon warns of scam callers claiming animals are injured, seeking funds for surgery

Appears to be targeting people who have lost pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Humane Society of Central Oregon warned the public Wednesday night to be aware of scam callers falsely claiming the intended victim’s animal is having emergency surgery at the shelter – and that immediate payment is needed, by phone.

HSCO received five calls within a two -hour period late Wednesday afternoon from people reporting that a man called them, claiming to be a manager with HSCO, said Lynne Ouchida, the shelter's director of community partnerships.. (At present, she said, HSCO has no male managers).

Ouchida said the scammer is telling people their missing animals are at HSCO, they are injured and having emergency surgery at their clinic.

"A husband called HSCO to verify if his dog was here, and his wife was on speakerphone with the scammer," Ouchida said. "Our team member overheard the young-sounding male use general medical terms like nerve issues, broken bones and hips."

The caller is requesting that people pay for the surgery over the phone -- and that people meet him at the shelter to claim their animals after payment.

"Victims of the scam seem to be people who have lost pets, and they are indeed wanting them back and vulnerable to the calls," Ouchida said, adding that Bend Police have been notified about the calls.