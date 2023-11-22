You can spin the wheel for a discount at Humane Society of CO’s Black Furday and Saturday adoption special

Jillian Fortner is paying a visit for a report tonight at Ten

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special this week. Adopters will spin the wheel during Black Furday for a discount of 25 to 100% off their adoption fee.

The reduced fee is valid for all animals adopted on November 24th and 25th. The “Black Furday” adoption special begins at 10 a.m., when the animal shelter doors open for adoptions.

Jillian Fortner will be speaking with HSCO Director of Community Partnerships Lynne Ouchida for her report coming up at 10 p.m. on NewsChannel 21. (Our evening newscasts are pre-empted by sports programming.

Find your new best friend during their Black Furday and Saturday adoption special. All adoptions include the full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, leash or carrying box, ID tag, free food and more!

Experience a warm and fuzzy “Black Furday” by making your house a home for a deserving animal. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, closed Thanksgiving Day, Sunday and Monday. The shelter is located just south of Reed Market Road on 27th Street in Bend. For more information, call 541.382.3537 or view animals at hsco.org.