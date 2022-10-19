Please keep sending in your favorite pet photos! Central Oregon loves to see them! You can submit yours and add to our photo album from the Play tab, at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/02/28/pet -pics/

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.