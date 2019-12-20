Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets a big pay raise as CEO of Alphabet

Technology

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is going to make a lot more money in his new expanded role as CEO of Alphabet.

Earlier this month, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced they would be stepping down as Alphabet executives and that Pichai would become chief executive of Google’s parent company. Pichai will stay on as CEO of Google, a position he’s held since October 2015.

In his new role, he’ll be given a salary of $2 million, up from $650,000 in 2018. He’ll also be given two tranches of performance-based stock units worth $45 million and an additional $120 million in restricted stock units, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The salary increase will be effective January 1, 2020. The stock awards were all granted on December 19 and will vest through 2022.

Pichai’s last restricted stock award was in 2016. In May, Bloomberg reported that Pichai turned down a stock award in 2018. Pichai received just under $1.9 million in overall compensation for 2018.

By comparison, Apple CEO Tim Cook received compensation valued at $15.7 million in 2018 with $3 million in salary.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella got a 66% raise in the company’s latest fiscal year. Nadella received $42.9 million in total compensation up from $25.8 million the year prior. With a base salary of more than $2.3 million, most of his pay came from stock awards.