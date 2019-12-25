Facebook Gaming has released 2 new Pokémon games

Technology

Just in time for Christmas, Facebook has released two new Pokémon games on Facebook Gaming: “Pokémon Tower Battle” and “Pokémon Medallion Battle.”

“Pokémon Tower Battle” is available to users worldwide, and players can face off against a friend or stranger online. The game is simple: players take turns dropping Pokémon from the sky as they compete to build a tower of Pokémon. If the tower is knocked over or one player’s Pokémon falls off the tower, that player loses the game.

“Pokémon Medallion Battle,” on the other hand, is currently only available to users in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a digital card battle strategy game where trainers collect, battle and evolve Pokémon.

“Pokémon Tower Battle” is an extremely basic game, while “Pokémon Medallion Battle” appears to offer more depth.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether “Pokémon Medallion Battle” would expand to other regions.

Depending on your region, you can find the games on Facebook’s Instant Games platform, which is accessible through the gaming tab on the Facebook app, or through a bookmark on Facebook’s homepage.

“We are excited to launch two new entries in the Pokémon franchise on Facebook Gaming,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO of The Pokémon Company.

“Launching these games through Facebook will allow people all over the world to experience Pokémon in digital form, and we are especially thrilled to collaborate with Facebook Gaming in enabling new audiences to enjoy Pokémon games online.”