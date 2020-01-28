UK will allow Huawei to help build its 5G network despite US pressure

Technology

The British government said Tuesday that it will allow China’s Huawei to help build the country’s next generation of super-fast wireless networks, a decision that could undermine trade and intelligence ties with the United States.

UK mobile operators will be able to use Huawei equipment in their 5G networks but the company will be excluded from “security critical” core areas, according to a statement from the government.

The announcement follows months of public debate in the United Kingdom over how to respond to concerns raised by the US government about potential national security risks posed by Huawei components.

The Trump administration had been asking for a total ban on Huawei products, alleging that Beijing could use the equipment for snooping. Huawei has consistently denied that it would help the Chinese government to spy. The administration had warned that US-UK intelligence sharing could be put at risk.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under intense pressure, including from within his party, to agree to US demands on Huawei. He discussed the issue with President Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Sunday that Britain faced a “momentous” decision on 5G.

Huawei said in a statement that it was “reassured” that it would be able to continue working with its UK customers on 5G, albeit in a restricted role.

“We agree a diverse vendor market and fair competition are essential for network reliability and innovation, as well as ensuring consumers have access to the best possible technology,” said Victor Zhang, a vice president at Huawei.

The issue demonstrates how a conflict between the United States and China over the future of technology is forcing other countries to take sides, especially when it comes to advancements that could affect national security.

5G allows greater and faster data processing, and is seen as an integral component of new interconnected technologies such as automated vehicles and smart appliances. Johnson’s government has pledged to bring 5G to the entire country by 2025.

Huawei, which is a leader in 5G technology and also one of the world’s biggest sellers of smartphones, has seen its business targeted in a concerted campaign by the United States. But its products are often described as superior and cheaper than those sold by European rivals Nokia and Ericsson. Some experts say that Huawei owes part of its success to favorable loans from the Chinese state, an assertion the company disputes.

Britain, which will leave the European Union on Friday, faced a tough choice on whether to use the company’s products. The United Kingdom has in recent years courted investment from China, but it has a very close relationship with the United States and is banking on a new trade deal with Washington after Brexit. Allowing Huawei into its 5G networks could make such an agreement harder to get.

Three members of the US Senate, which plays a role in approving trade deals, made the stakes clear in a letter to Johnson on Monday.

Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and John Cornyn told Johnson that while they did not want to “threaten” a free trade deal or to review how the countries share intelligence, the facts on Huawei “are clear.”

“We hope that your government will make the right decision and reject Huawei’s inclusion in its 5G infrastructure,” the Republican senators wrote.