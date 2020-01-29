Facebook hits 2.5 billion monthly users

Technology

Facebook said Wednesday that it ended 2019 with 2.5 billion monthly users worldwide, an increase of 8% from the year prior, even as the company has continued to face public scrutiny and criticism.

The company also reported revenue of about $21 billion during the final three months of 2019, a strong 25% increase from the same period a year earlier. Facebook posted a $7.3 billion profit, representing single-digit percentage growth for the business.

“Despite all of the concerns that have been swirling around the company in the past two years, it beat expectations on revenue, and it demonstrated continued growth in its user base,” Debra Aho Williamson, a principal analyst at eMarketer, said in a statement after the earnings results on Wednesday. “This is a company that has shown that it can withstand ongoing criticism of its practices and yet still pull out gains in both revenue and users.”

Facebook stock dipped 7% after the earnings results, perhaps hinting at outsized expectations for a company whose stock has been trading at all-time highs.

The company continues to face heightened antitrust scrutiny from lawmakers and concerns over how it handles user data.