How much money does YouTube make? We just learned for the first time

Alphabet for the first time disclosed the size of various business units within Google, including YouTube advertising, which in 2019 was a $15 billion business.

YouTube’s sales have grown 36% from 2018 and 86% since 2017.

The company has historically only broken out the finances for Google’s advertising business and the “other” areas of Google’s business, which lump together such key segments as YouTube, cloud and search.

“To provide further insight into our business and the opportunities ahead, we’re now disclosing our revenue on a more granular basis, including for Search, YouTube ads and Cloud,” CFO Ruth Porat said in a statement Monday.

The company’s stock dropped more than 4% Monday after it narrowly missed Wall Street analysts’ overall revenue projections for the three months ending in December. Alphabet posted total revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ projected $46.9 billion.

Profits, however, were well above Wall Street expectations. Alphabet posted $15.35 earnings per share, while analysts had projected $12.53 per share.

The new disclosures are likely an attempt to quell any concerns about the potential of Google’s other business segments.

They also come as Alphabet’s overall revenue growth appears to be slowing. The company’s quarterly revenue was up just 17% year over year during the most recent quarter, compared to 20% and 19% in the previous two quarters, and growth rates above 20% in earlier years.

Google’s core advertising business has been maturing in recent years, leaving analysts and investors wondering whether the other areas of its business could really become meaningful revenue drivers, especially amid regulatory scrutiny of Google’s advertising and search businesses.

This is the first earnings report since CEO Sundar Pichai, who already headed Google, was also appointed chief executive of parent company Alphabet after co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page stepped down from their executive roles in December.