Samsung takes second crack at a foldable smartphone with Galaxy Z Flip

Technology

Samsung has a new weapon in the flip phone wars.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker unveiled a new foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip, at its Unpacked press event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The smartphone folds into a square, with a small rectangular display on the front cover for notifications.

The phone will cost $1,380, placing it at the higher end of Samsung’s new S20 lineup. It features three variants: the 6.2-inch S20 starting at $999.99; the 6.7-inch S20+ starting at $1199.99; and the 6.9-inch S20 Ultra starting at $1399.99.

But the Galaxy Z Flip is cheaper than its closest competitor: Motorola’s rebooted smartphone version of its iconic Razr flip phone costs $1,500.

This is Samsung’s second folding smartphone, and the company will be hoping to avoid the problems it had with its first. The rollout of the $1,980 Galaxy Fold was delayed by several months after some early reviewers in April flagged that the phone constantly flickered and the folding screen broke too easily. The phone finally launched last fall.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which folded vertically outward similar to butterfly wings, the Galaxy Z Flip stays true to its name by adopting the clamshell design typical of more traditional flip phones.

Samsung first teased the Galaxy Z Flip in an ad during the Oscars two days before its “Unpacked” event.