Facebook suspends dating service rollout in Europe after Irish officials search Dublin HQ

Technology

Facebook has suspended the rollout of its dating service in Europe planned for the eve of Valentine’s Day after officials from the Irish data regulator searched its offices.

The regulator said in a statement that it “conducted an inspection” of Facebook’s offices in Dublin earlier this week after learning on February 3 about the US company’s plans to introduce the feature in the European Union.

“We were very concerned that this was the first that we’d heard from Facebook Ireland about this new feature, considering that it was their intention to roll it out tomorrow, 13 February,” the Irish Data Protection Commission said in its statement.

The Irish regulator, which supervises Facebook because the company’s European headquarters is in Dublin, added that the company had not provided it with a data protection assessment of the dating service on February 3.

“In order to expedite the procurement of the relevant documentation, authorized officers of the DPC conducted an inspection at Facebook Ireland … and gathered documentation,” it said in the statement.

Facebook acknowledged that the product, which launched in the US in September, would be delayed for European customers.

“It’s really important that we get the launch of Facebook Dating right so we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market,” the company said in a statement

“We have worked carefully to create strong privacy safeguards, and have shared this information with the IDPC ahead of the European roll out,” it added.