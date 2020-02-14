Facebook’s latest experimental app looks a lot like Pinterest

Technology

Facebook is taking some inspiration from Pinterest.

Facebook has quietly released a new app called “Hobbi,” which allows users to save photos of projects and activities they’re interested in, much like Pinterest allows users to bookmark or “pin” content. Like Pinterest, Hobbi focuses on lifestyle topics such as cooking, home décor and do-it-yourself projects.

According to the description for the app, which was spotted by The Information on Thursday, users can organize their photos into “collections,” a concept also popularized by Pinterest. Facebook’s app also lets users track the progress they’re making over time with projects.

Facebook has a history of cloning or releasing features similar to rivals, including Stories — a concept pioneered by Snapchat where posts disappear after 24 hours, and augmented reality filters, which were also popularized by Snapchat. It’s also added dating, food delivery, a shopping marketplace and job postings to its platform.

Instagram, which Facebook owns, already offers users the option to organize their saved posts in collections. Pinterest and Instagram have also both encouraged shopping through their platforms.

Hobbi was developed by Facebook’s “NPE Team,” which launched in July. The group is tasked with creating new consumer apps.

“Many of the products we create will start small and may not resonate with everyone. And we expect many will be shutdown as a result. That’s okay,” reads the team’s website.

Facebook declined to provide further details about the app, including in which countries it launched. It’s not yet available in the US.