Facebook cancels its biggest conference amid coronavirus concerns

Technology

Facebook announced on Thursday that it is canceling F8, its biggest annual event, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on,” the company wrote on the F8 website.

Instead, the company said it plans to hold “locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content.”

Earlier this month, Facebook canceled a large advertising conference in San Francisco also due to concerns over the virus.

The ongoing spread of the coronavirus has caused other companies to close offices and stores in China. Mobile World Congress, one of the tech industry’s biggest annual events, was called off earlier this month because of the outbreak.