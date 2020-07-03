Kobe Bryant will be memorialized on the cover of NBA 2K21

Technology

Kobe Bryant is being memorialized on the cover of the video game NBA 2K21.

The Mamba Forever Edition will feature Bryant on two special covers. They were hand-painted by an artist using two of Bryant’s most famous photos for inspiration.

Bryant was previously the cover athlete for NBA 2K10 and was featured on the Legend edition of NBA 2K17.

Bryant will join the New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as 2K21 cover athletes. Lillard is being featured on current-gen consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, while Williamson will be featured on the next-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles slated later this year.

A release date for the game has not been announced.

Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in January. Bryant last played in the NBA in 2016 before retiring, going down as one of the all-time greatest players with five championships, 18 All-Star appearances and one NBA MVP award in 18 seasons.