Bend resident, a former NASA engineer, reflects on earlier effort to fly on Mars

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NASA's helicopter Ingenuity successfully completed a historic flight on Mars early Monday. But that wasn't the first time the idea of flying on the Red Planet arose -- and a Bend resident was a key part of that earlier effort.

Lloyd Corliss, a former NASA engineer now living in Bend, worked on a plane designed to fly on Mars over 20 years ago.

The project was canceled after six months due to inadequate tracking technology at the time. The goal would have been to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Wright brothers' first flight on Dec. 17, 1903.

On Monday, 117 years after the Wright Brothers flight and two decades after Corliss's work, the first-ever flight on another planet was successful.

