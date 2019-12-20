Carnival Glory is headed back to New Orleans after colliding with another cruise ship in Mexico

Money

The Carnival cruise ship damaged Friday in a collision with another Carnival vessel is on its way back to its home port in New Orleans, the cruise line said.

The Carnival Glory was “maneuvering to dock” when it hit the Carnival Legend, which was already docked in Cozumel, Mexico, Carnival Cruise Line said. Six guests with minor injuries went to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.

The vessel set sail from the Cozumel port late Friday. It is expected to arrive at the Port of New Orleans at 6 a.m. Sunday, the Port of New Orleans website says.

“The ship has been inspected by required authorities and there are no issues that impact our ability to sail safely back to New Orleans,” the Glory’s captain, Pero Grubjesic said in a letter obtained by CNN that was provided to the cruise ship’s passengers.

A formal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, Grubjesic said in the letter. The cruise line believes the collision “was due to spontaneous wind gusts and strong currents,” he wrote.

Carnival (CCL) describes the incident as an allision between the two ships. An allision is a nautical term used to describe when a moving ship collides with a stationary object, such as another ship.

As a result of the crash, the cruise line provided passengers with a $100, per room, onboard credit, the captain’s letter said.