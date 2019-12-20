Laura Whitmore announced as new ‘Love Island’ host

Money

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore will replace Caroline Flack as the host of “Love Island,” commercial TV network ITV confirmed on Friday.

The news comes days after Flack stepped down as host of the hit British reality show after she was charged with assault.

The new series of “Love Island,” which will be filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, begins on January 12.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement,” Whitmore said in a statement.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role,” she added.

ITV confirmed that Whitmore will present both the main show and the post-episode analysis show “Love Island: Aftersun.”

Whitmore has previously hosted “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW!” — a spinoff of hit UK reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and presented for MTV Europe.

The presenter also participated in British celebrity ballroom dancing competition “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2016.

Flack announced that she would be stepping down as host of the hit show on Tuesday.

“There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life,” Flack posted to her Instagram stories.

“While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over,” she added.

“In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6,” she said.

Flack was charged with assault by beating on December 13 following an incident at her London home.

She is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.