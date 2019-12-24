C. Oregon’s job picture stays strong in November

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- November's snow event did little to dampen Central Oregon's employment situation, with job levels still up from this time last year in all three Central Oregon counties, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Here's the full report from Regional Economist Damon Runberg:

Crook County: The unemployment rate was little changed at 5.4 percent in November from 5.5 percent in October. The rate was 6.0 percent this time last year, not a statistically significant difference.

Crook County lost 120 jobs in November, fewer losses than typically expected for this time of year.

The county added 90 jobs over the past year, a growth rate of 1.5 percent. Employment growth was largely concentrated in leisure and hospitality (+50 jobs); professional and business services (+40 jobs); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+30 jobs). The only notable job losses were in manufacturing, which shed 30 jobs from last November.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in November, down from 4.1 percent in October. The rate remains largely unchanged from this time last year, when it was 4.3 percent.

Deschutes County lost 490 jobs in November. The decline was fairly consistent with seasonal norms.

Job growth remains strong, with the county adding 3,320 non-farm jobs since November 2018 (+3.9%). Leisure and hospitality posted much stronger employment numbers this year compared with last, adding 1,380 jobs. Health care, wholesale trade, and construction also posted strong rates of growth over the past year. The only notable job losses were in durable goods manufacturing and professional and business services, each sector losing around 100 jobs over the past year.

Jefferson County: The unemployment rate dropped to 5.0 percent in November, down from 5.3 percent in October. The rate is down from 5.6 percent this time last year.

Jefferson County lost 80 jobs in November, a fairly typical pattern this time of year.

Employment levels are up 1.4 percent from this time last year, a gain of 90 jobs. The strongest growth sectors included manufacturing (+50 jobs) and government (+70 jobs). The only notable job losses were in professional and businesses services which posted a loss of 80 jobs from this time last year.

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the December county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, January 28th and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for December on Wednesday, January 22nd.