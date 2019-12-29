Japan’s Nikkei is ending the year as one of the region’s best performing indexes

Money

Japan’s benchmark stock index is closing out 2019 as one of the region’s best performers.

The Nikkei 225 slumped 0.5% Monday on its last trading day of the year, but the index is still up 19% in 2019. That makes it the second best performer among major indexes in Asia — it falls behind China’s Shanghai Composite, which has jumped more than 20%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 9% this year, while South Korea’s Kospi has risen 8%.

The Nikkei reached its highest level of the year earlier this month after Japan announced a massive economic stimulus package to help its economy. Easing US-China trade tensions also helped lift sentiment.

Major indexes were mixed in Monday trading. The Hang Seng was up nearly 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite and the Kospi were flat.

The Kospi will also be closed Tuesday, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite will remain open. All four indexes will close Wednesday for the New Year holiday.

