Dow slides 200 points

Money

Stocks slipped on the second-to-last trading day of the year, putting the major indexes on track for their worst performances since the start of the month.

Although Monday has been relatively devoid of news, it has also been devoid of trading volume, which can exacerbate market movements.

The Dow fell as much as 216 points mid-morning before bouncing back slightly. The broader S&P 500 was down 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.7% lower.

All three indexes are on track for their worst days since December 3.

“I think what we’re seeing is some of the strongest producing stocks of the fourth quarter are seeing some pressure,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Microsoft, for example, which climbed more than 13% in the final three months of the year, was in the red.

Profit-taking is the name of the game, “and people are squaring up a lot of short-term bets,” Moya added.

Trade news still managed to make some investors nervous. Chinese state media reported that Vice Premier Liu He was set to sign the “phase one” deal during a visit to Washington this week. But hours later Monday, Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News the preliminary deal would be signed next week at the earliest.

The preliminary deal “was already fully priced into the market, so just the fact that a potential date on the signing was mentioned isn’t really much of a big deal,” said Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group.