Stocks are ending the decade with a bang

Money

Only hours of trading are left in 2019. Although stocks kicked off New Year’s Eve day in the red, the major US equity indexes are poised to finish off the year — and the decade — on a high note.

2019 was the second best year of the decade for stocks, thanks to favorable Federal Reserve policy and company valuations that kept on climbing. Even as the trade war with China and other US trade partners injected plenty of volatility into the market, stocks ended up on top.

The S&P 500 is looking at a near 29% gain, and the Nasdaq Composite is up almost 35%. Both are on pace for their second-best year of the decade. Only 2013 was stronger.

2019 is on pace to be the third best year of the past ten years for the Dow, which gained 22% this year.

All three indexes were down in the final trading days of the year as investors took profit and unwound their positions.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times this year to stimulate economic growth, which pushed stocks higher. The dramatic gains this year “speak to the wonders of cheap money,” wrote Societe Generale Strategist Kit Juckes.

Advanced Micro Devices is set to take the crown as best-performing S&P 500 stock of 2019. Shares of the chipmaker rose more than 146%.

The top three best-performing stocks are part of the semiconductor industry: In addition to AMD, Lam Research rose 115% and KLA Corporation’s stock climbed 99%.