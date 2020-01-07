Major airlines divert flights from Iranian airspace after missile attacks

Money

Major international airlines have begun diverting flights from Iranian airspace after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US forces.

Singapore Airlines said in a statement Wednesday that its flights into and out of Europe have been diverted from Iranian airspace, adding that it is “monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary.”

Taiwan’s EVA Air said that the carrier’s European flights began avoiding flying over Iran early Wednesday morning Taiwan time to ensure safety.

Malaysia Airlines said in a statement Wednesday that due to recent events, it “will be avoiding the conflict airspace of Iran.”

Both EVA Air and Malaysia Airlines added that they do not fly over Iraq.

In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice restricting non-military US aircraft “from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.”

Major US airlines, including American Airlines and Delta, don’t fly over Iran at present. United adjusted one of its flights to avoid the airspace last June after Iran shot down a US drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Early Wednesday morning, a Boeing 737 flown by Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, according to Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA.

The jet had 176 passengers and crew aboard, according to ISNA. Iran’s Press TV reports that all of them died.

The circumstances behind that crash are not yet clear. ISNA reported the crash was due to to technical difficulties. A Boeing spokesperson told CNN they are “aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information.”

This story is developing.

— CNN’s Akanksha Sharma, Steven Jiang, Artemis Moshtaghian, Anna Kam and Greg Wallace contributed to this report.