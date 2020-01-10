Casper files for an IPO

Money

Casper, the mattress-in-a-box company that revolutionized the way for people to buy their beds, filed paperwork on Friday to offer its stock to the public.

The New York-based starup launched in April 2014 after raising almost $2 million from venture capital firms and angel investors, including rapper Nas and actor Ashton Kutcher. It captured consumers’ attention first with its mattress that fit into a cardboard box the size of a mini fridge and has since expanded to a portfolio of products including dog beds.

Although revenue has grown fast — it brought in $358 million in annual sales in 2018, up 38.7% from the prior year — the company has yet to make money.

Casper incurred net losses of $92 million and $73 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Despite having few stores compared to its rivals, Casper pays a lot of money in shipping, which is a pricey business. The company says it believes it will continue to lose money in the future.

The company plans to trade under the ticker symbol “CSPR” on the New York Stock Exchange.