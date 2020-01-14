Atlanta Braves stadium will officially be called Truist Park

Money

The Atlanta Braves unveiled the highly anticipated new name of its stadium: Truist Park.

The name, announced Tuesday, replaces SunTrust Park, the stadium where the baseball team has played its home games at since April 2017. The team used to play at Turner Field from 1997 to 2016. Truist Park reflects the new branding of the $28 billion merger between SunTrust and BB&T banks.

Kelly King, the CEO of Truist, previously said he was excited about the new name. “It’ll be fun. Baseball is baseball. There will be just as many home runs under Truist…hopefully more,” he said.

Reviews on the Braves Facebook page, as well as on other social media, were mostly negative. One person called it the “worst name for a ball park in the history of baseball.” On Twitter, @ATLBravesboy12 tweeted “No one in the world except for Truist corporate dummies think that this name is cool.”

SunTrust, a Southeast leader based in Atlanta, purchased the naming rights to the stadium in 2014.

Truist unveiled its new corporate identity Monday, as well as a new purple logo and branding because its combines the BB&T burgundy and the SunTrust blue, the bank said in a press release. The new logo consists of two T’s that adorn the Truist name.

Customers will begin seeing the new name online and at branches over the next 18 to 24 months. The merger, which closed last month, created America’s sixth-largest commercial bank.