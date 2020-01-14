Here’s how many people watched the NFL Playoffs this weekend

Money

A dominating performance, a big upset, a huge comeback and a close game kept viewers tuned into the NFL playoffs all weekend long.

The league’s Divisional round of the playoffs averaged roughly 33 million viewers across four games, which was up 2% over last year. It was the most watched divisional round in three years.

The weekend kicked off on Saturday with the San Francisco 49ers beating the Minnesota Vikings 27 to 10. Despite the lopsided final score, it still brought in 29.3 million viewers for NBC. That’s roughly on par with NBC’s divisional game last year.

On Saturday night, the Tennessee Titans pulled off a stunning upset over the best team in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens, 28 to 12. The game averaged 29.4 million viewers for CBS. The network did not have a comparable game last year.

And Sunday’s early matchup had the Kansas City Chiefs trailing the Houston Texas 24 to 0 in the first half, but the Chiefs actually ended up winning the game in a blowout, 51 to 31. The back-and-forth game was watched by 35.4 million viewers on CBS. That viewership represented a 21% jump for the network from its game a year ago.

Then the weekend was capped off by the Green Bay Packers holding off the Seattle Seahawks 28 to 23 on Sunday night. The game was viewed by 37.2 million viewers on Fox, a slight decline of 3% from Fox’s comparable game last year.

The Divisional round followed a big start to the playoffs for the NFL. The league’s Wild Card playoff round brought in biggest viewership in 4 years. So far, the playoffs are averaging 32 million viewers, which is up more than 5% over last year.

The league now heads to its championship round, which has historically brought in some of the biggest viewership for the league and its TV partners year after year. This year’s AFC and NFC title games should be intriguing thanks to its storylines and star players.

In the AFC, the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes take on the Titans, which have beaten two of the NFL’s best teams so far. In the NFC, two of the league’s most popular teams, the Packers and the 49ers, will clash for a trip to the Super Bowl.