McAfee names Peter Leav as new CEO

Money

McAfee has chosen Peter Leav as its new chief executive officer.

The cybersecurity firm announced Thursday that Leav will join the company and his appointment will be effective February 3. He succeeds Chris Young.

Leav previously served as president and CEO of BMC Software and Polycom, as well as executive vice president for NCR Corporation.

“I am delighted to be joining McAfee at this exciting time for the company and am looking forward to working with the team to pursue the significant growth opportunities ahead,” Leav said in a statement. “McAfee is one of the largest, most important cybersecurity brands in the world, with a commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Young initially joined Intel in 2014 and led the initiative to turn the then Intel-owned McAfee into a standalone company.

“It has been a privilege to work with the McAfee team, and I am very proud of the results we have delivered for our customers, partners, employees and investors,” Young said in a statement. “I look forward to continued involvement with McAfee in an advisory capacity through TPG Capital, and I am confident in the company’s future.”

The company said Young will remain in the company to assist during the leadership transition and plans to join TPG Capital as a senior adviser.